Calls to make COVID-19 vaccination information accessible for all communities

Information about the coronavirus vaccine can be a lot to make sense of at times - but what about when it's not even in your native language?





The government says it's working to adapt some of its mainstream vaccine campaign material into languages other than English. But community leaders say they want to work with the government to help make accurate, reliable information available in their languages.





Dr Mukesh Haikerwal is a general practitioner in Hobsons Bay, one of the most culturally diverse municipalities in Victoria. He says an information campaign like this could be the difference between life and death.





Advertisement

"We obviously have a diverse community that we as Australians are a part of, and we celebrate that, but with that is a requirement to make sure that when we are doing national campaigns, health campaigns, something as important as this, that all of our community get a very good steer about what is going on."





"We need messaging in many languages, we need that in a written form, we also need it in clips - in a way that people can listen to it or view it on social media or other platforms. So, the messaging needs to be multi-platformed and multilingual and also multi-age groups."





To hear the full report click on the audio link above.







People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus



