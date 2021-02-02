SBS Punjabi

Calls to make COVID-19 vaccination information accessible for all communities

Doctor in protective gloves & workwear filling injection syringe with COVID-19 vaccine

Doctor in protective gloves & workwear filling injection syringe with COVID-19 vaccine. Source: Getty Images

Published 2 February 2021 at 5:10pm, updated 2 February 2021 at 5:12pm
By Claudia Farhart
Presented by Paras Nagpal
The government has spent $23.9 million on an ad campaign for the coronavirus vaccine - but it's unclear how much of that will go towards creating resources in languages other than English.

Information about the coronavirus vaccine can be a lot to make sense of at times - but what about when it's not even in your native language?

The government says it's working to adapt some of its mainstream vaccine campaign material into languages other than English. But community leaders say they want to work with the government to help make accurate, reliable information available in their languages.

Dr Mukesh Haikerwal is a general practitioner in Hobsons Bay, one of the most culturally diverse municipalities in Victoria. He says an information campaign like this could be the difference between life and death.

"We obviously have a diverse community that we as Australians are a part of, and we celebrate that, but with that is a requirement to make sure that when we are doing national campaigns, health campaigns, something as important as this, that all of our community get a very good steer about what is going on."

"We need messaging in many languages, we need that in a written form, we also need it in clips - in a way that people can listen to it or view it on social media or other platforms. So, the messaging needs to be multi-platformed and multilingual and also multi-age groups."

