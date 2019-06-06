Campaign to educate migrants about dangers of alcohol consumption

Cultural differences can mean many migrants are unaware of the dangers of alcohol can cause. Source: AAP
Published 6 June 2019 at 12:08pm
By Camille Bianchi
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
Australia's drinking culture has inspired the start of a new safe drinking campaign, which aims to educate migrants about the dangers of alcohol consumption and how to do it safely. A series of videos in seven languages has been released to help migrant communities better understand healthy drinking practices.
