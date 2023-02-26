Can Australia ever have a four-day working week?

The four-day working week has just been subjected to the world's largest pilot program in the United Kingdom - and the results have been presented to the country's parliament.





61 companies took part in the program. 56 of those have extended some variation of the four-day week. And 18 have taken it on permanently.





Changing the way people work is getting attention at the highest levels of business around the world.





New Zealander Ben Fletcher is a Senior Partner at McKinsey and Company, a global management consulting firm.





He's told an audience of highly influential people at the Australian Financial Review newspaper's Workforce Summit the best businesses are those who can adapt quickly.





"Come to today wanting good ideas, great inspiration for what you can do. A bit of help on what we can do to shape the future of work together. I think it involves modern organisations that are resilient and healthy here, and able to transform at pace."





For an insight into what a four-day working week in Australia might look like, one can examine the case of Symbiote, a Melbourne-based software company.





Under the leadership of Managing Director Owen Windsor [[win-zuh]], the company has adopted a four-day working week.





He says staff are happier, and productivity has not decreased.





He also notes that the transformation in work practices that the pandemic brought about has played a role in the four-day working week.





"It's going extremely well, honestly. It's been something that we, as a team, have really particularly enjoyed. It hasn't changed the way that we work, necessarily, with our customers. Productivity is still great. But people are just a lot happier with the workplace at the moment. And I think, too, that, particularly, coming out the other side of COVID, it was a really nice relief for people to have a little bit of extra time to do things that they want."



