SBS Punjabi

Can changing your habits really help save the planet?

SBS Punjabi

Plastic

Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 October 2019 at 2:13pm, updated 1 October 2019 at 2:17pm
By Evan Young
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Researchers estimate some plastic bottles take around 450 years to break down in landfill and Australia’s use of bottled water generates more than 60,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions each year. Scientists predict by 2050 there could be more plastics in the ocean than fish.

Published 1 October 2019 at 2:13pm, updated 1 October 2019 at 2:17pm
By Evan Young
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
October is Buy Nothing New Month - it's an initiative that aims to get people thinking about where a product comes from and where the waste goes when they're finished with it. The concept, which started in Melbourne in 2010, asks people to try to buy nothing new for the whole month, except essentials such as food, hygiene and medicines.

The Choose Tap education program, an initiative run by Victorian water retailer Yarra Valley Water, is a supporter of Buy Nothing New Month. The Managing Director of Yarra Valley Water, Pat McCafferty, says Choose Tap aims to increase awareness of the financial and environmental benefits of not buying bottled beverages.

"So, bottled water in Australia, we're spending over $730 million a year and about 375 million bottles end up in landfill and our waterways. So we're advocating tap water as a positive alternative - it doesn't have anywhere nearly the same environmental footprint. It's (also) a hell of a lot cheaper: it’s generally about 2,000 times cheaper."

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other related stories

World Environment Day - ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਵਾਤਾਵਰਨ ਦਿਵਸ

Gurwinder Singh's research whill help reduce CO2 in the environment



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?