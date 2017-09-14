Gurwinder Singh's research whill help reduce CO2 in the environment

About to complete his PhD at the Future Industries Institute of South Australia, Gurwinder spoke at the Clean Up 2017 conference about his proposed methodology of capturing carbon from polluting industrial plants, even before it enters the environment.
Gurvinder Singh at SBS Melbourne studios Source: SBS Punjabi
Published 15 September 2017 at 9:56am
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Gurwinder Singh's research is looking at innovative ways of reducing Carbon Dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere.
