Gurwinder Singh's research whill help reduce CO2 in the environment

Gurvinder Singh at SBS Melbourne studios

Source: SBS Punjabi

Published 15 September 2017 at 9:56am
By Manpreet K Singh
Gurwinder Singh's research is looking at innovative ways of reducing Carbon Dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere.

About to complete his PhD at the Future Industries Institute of South Australia, Gurwinder spoke at the Clean Up 2017 conference about his proposed methodology of capturing carbon from polluting industrial plants, even before it enters the environment.

