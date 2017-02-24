Can imposing taxes on junk foods & sugary drinks bring down Obesity?

Both sides of politics are opposed to a sugar tax, but federal opposition leader Bill Shorten says advertising restrictions could be warranted. The industry group, the Australian Food and Grocery Council says there's no evidence a sugar tax would have any impact on obesity rates.
Published 24 February 2017 at 5:16pm, updated 24 February 2017 at 7:29pm
By MP Singh
Nutrition researchers say a tax on junk foods, including on sugary drinks, is needed to try to bring down obesity rates.
