Can Navjot Sidhu’s past statements on Kejriwal come back to haunt him?

According to Indian Express, Sidhu's resignation from the Rajya Sabha, to which he was nominated earlier this year in a bid to placate him, has left BJP leaders shocked and jittery.





This is a statement Navjot Singh Sidhu, fiery BJP leader and former Amritsar MP, made about Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal possibly during an election campaign.





Main politics kabhi join nahi karunga, Aam Aadmi Party bana di. Main security nahi lunga. Z security le li. Main bungalow nahi lunga. Bungalow mein khud jhadu maarne lag gaya. Main koi jhooth bol raha hu? (I will never join politics, he created the Aam Aadmi Party. I will never take security cover. He took the Z security. I will not take a bungalow. He took a bungalow and started sweeping the floor himself. Am I lying?).

















