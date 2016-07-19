SBS Punjabi

Can Navjot Sidhu’s past statements on Kejriwal come back to haunt him?

SBS Punjabi

Sidhu and Kejriwal

Sidhu and Kejriwal Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 July 2016 at 9:16pm, updated 19 July 2016 at 10:18pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

No wonder, Sidhu is a brilliant orator who can rile up masses with political rhetoric. But can his past statements on Kejriwal come back to haunt him? Preetinder Singh Grewal reports…

Published 19 July 2016 at 9:16pm, updated 19 July 2016 at 10:18pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
According to Indian Express, Sidhu's resignation from the Rajya Sabha, to which he was nominated earlier this year in a bid to placate him, has left BJP leaders shocked and jittery.

This is a statement Navjot Singh Sidhu, fiery BJP leader and former Amritsar MP, made about Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal possibly during an election campaign.

Main politics kabhi join nahi karunga, Aam Aadmi Party bana di. Main security nahi lunga. Z security le li. Main bungalow nahi lunga. Bungalow mein khud jhadu maarne lag gaya. Main koi jhooth bol raha hu? (I will never join politics, he created the Aam Aadmi Party. I will never take security cover. He took the Z security. I will not take a bungalow. He took a bungalow and started sweeping the floor himself. Am I lying?).
 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?