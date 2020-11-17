Cancer rate among Australian men is highest among any OECD country

Data from Cancer Australia found during the first wave, diagnostic procedures for lung cancer - Australia's leading cause of cancer death - decreased by nearly 30 per cent.





While testing for prostate cancer - the most common cancer in Australian men - dropped by 40 per cent, with prostate MRIs and biopsies falling by a quarter too.





Urological Surgeon from Sydney University Professor Henry Woo says he has witnessed these drops first hand.





Sobering statistics from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare revealing Australia’s rate of all cancers in men was higher than in any other OECD country in the world.





Australian men have also recorded alarmingly high obesity rates too.





Bill Stavreski from the Heart Foundation says, "Obesity is a big concern as it is not only a risk factor for heart disease but many other diseases like cancer as well."





He suggests small changes like adding exercise into one's daily routine and cutting out certain foods can make a big difference.





