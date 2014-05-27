Capt Amarinder Singh talks about the BJP madate and Punjab politics

In the second part of our interview with Congress leader Capt Amarinder Singh, he talks about BJP's madate in the recent elections and his expectations of India's new Prime Minister Narendra Modi.But a larger part of the interview is devoted to politics in Punjab and the erstwhile Maharaja tells us "there is no division in Punjab Congress", while he is till calling for Mr Bajwa's resignation. He also talks about his personal reasons for re-joining Congress, after having resigned in protest against Operation Bule Star in 1984, and explains why in the recent election campaign he seemed to give a "clean chit" to Jagdish Tytler. Capt Amarinder Singh said he'd prefer to work in Punjab (not Delhi) and would like to focus on solving problems like youth unemployment and drug related issues in youngsters.To hear the first part of this interview, in which Capt Amarinder Singh discusses the woeful performance of Congress party at the 16th Lok Sabha elections, please click on the link below.



