Carbon emissions have decreased, but household bills are set to rise

The report shows that globally, emissions began to drop significantly in February. There was a bump in March, when China began to ease restrictions. But on April 7, the daily drop in emissions peaked at 17 per cent - primarily due to a lack of cars, trucks, trains and ships.





While unprecedented, the amount of carbon emitted during the April shutdown was comparable with the amount emitted in April 2006. Dr Canadell says that shows just how much we've increased our dependence on fossil fuel energy in just 14 years.





However, emissions from our homes are on the rise. That means larger bills. Emma King from the Victorian Council of Social Services says that will present new issues for some of the country's most vulnerable.





Look, April showed a significant increase. We know as we head into winter, as we head into that June quarter, the reality is people are going to chose do they put food on the table, do they put the lights on? Do they put food on the table, do they turn the heater on? They're the sorts of decisions that no one should have to make and the situation is dire



