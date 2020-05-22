Casual employees to get paid leave after Federal Court ruling

Federal Court has upheld a ruling against labour hire firm WorkPac, stating long-term casuals employed on a regular, permanent basis should be paid annual, sick and other leave entitlements





Unions argue the decision could benefit a significant portion of the mining workforce.





But industry groups fear the verdict could create a backpay bill of up to $8 billion - and cripple the jobs market.





It's reignited their claims that casual workers in other industries such as hospitality or retail will be able to "double dip" by claiming both leave and casual loadings.





Listen to this report by clicking on the audio link above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



