Casual employees to get paid leave after Federal Court ruling

Marchers at a Labour Day rally in Brisbane

Marchers at a Labour Day rally in Brisbane Source: AAP

Published 22 May 2020 at 5:05pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:13pm
By Darren Mara, Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Manpreet K Singh
Unions are claiming victory after a landmark ruling that could benefit tens of thousands of long-term casual workers. The Federal Court has upheld an appeal, ruling some casuals are entitled to paid leave as Manpreet K Singh reports.

Federal Court has upheld a ruling against labour hire firm WorkPac, stating long-term casuals employed on a regular, permanent basis should be paid annual, sick and other leave entitlements

Unions argue the decision could benefit a significant portion of the mining workforce.

But industry groups fear the verdict could create a backpay bill of up to $8 billion - and cripple the jobs market.

It's reignited their claims that casual workers in other industries such as hospitality or retail will be able to "double dip" by claiming both leave and casual loadings.

