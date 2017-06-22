Caution: hidden sugar in Aussie foods and soft drinks

Health advocates are lobbying state and territory leaders for clearer sugar labels on food products. The consumer group CHOICE says Australians are eating tonnes of hidden sugar every year. The Obesity Policy Coalition advocates a 20 per cent tax on sugary drinks, and has researched the potential benefits over 25 years.
Research shows Australians are consuming an average of 60 grams of added sugar a day, equating to 14 teaspoons. Also another study has found, Australian soft drinks contain considerably more glucose than is found in sugary drinks overseas. Those behind the study say more research is needed to assess the potential health consequences for Australians.
