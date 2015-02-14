Celebrating love of life - Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day roses. Source: Getty Images
Published 14 February 2015 at 8:48pm, updated 12 February 2021 at 5:38pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Tell us what Valentine means to you? Does it remind you - to buy a gift! Make a reservation! Don't forget the flowers! And by all means, be romantic! But is that what you want? For more details, listen to this audio report by Preetinder Grewal
Published 14 February 2015 at 8:48pm, updated 12 February 2021 at 5:38pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share