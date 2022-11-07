Celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 553rd birth anniversary are in full swing in Nankana Sahib Pakistan
Nankana Sahib, Pakistan.
Published 7 November 2022 at 4:43pm, updated 3 hours ago at 4:52pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS
Here's a glimpse of ongoing preparations at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib ahead of the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Watch this space for special coverage of the special Gurpurab celebrations from Pakistan.
Published 7 November 2022 at 4:43pm, updated 3 hours ago at 4:52pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS
Share