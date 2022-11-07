SBS Punjabi

Celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 553rd birth anniversary are in full swing in Nankana Sahib Pakistan

SBS Punjabi

Nankana Sahib photo.jpg

Nankana Sahib, Pakistan.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 November 2022 at 4:43pm, updated 3 hours ago at 4:52pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

Here's a glimpse of ongoing preparations at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib ahead of the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Watch this space for special coverage of the special Gurpurab celebrations from Pakistan.

Published 7 November 2022 at 4:43pm, updated 3 hours ago at 4:52pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS
READ MORE

Pilgrims visiting Nankana Sahib share their experiences with SBS Punjabi

Meet the man on whose ancestral land Gurdwara Nankana Sahib is built

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IMG-0191.jpg

'Local Hero': Sikh volunteer Amar Singh wins 2023 NSW Australian of the Year award

COP27 Climate Summit

Extreme weather records are broken - showing the need for COP27 to take action

Man dressed as Santa Claus standing in supermarket, rear view

Will consumer Christmas spending be slashed due to cost of living pressures?

A sign at Sydney's famous Bondi Beach (SBS).jpg

Danger as beach safety signs are ignored or not understood