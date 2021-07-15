Census 2021: Why and how to participate?

Every five years, a count is taken of every person and home in Australia in the national Census of Population and Housing.





Chris Libreri is the General Manager of the Census Division at the Australian Bureau of Statistics. He says Australia’s Census, with about 60 questions, is more comprehensive than that in many other countries.





“We ask key demographics: age, sex, marital status. We don’t ask gender in the Australian Census, and we ask other questions then, about the household and about characteristics of people like, if they work or if they don’t work, the type of work they do, the industry, the occupations. We ask a lot of information about culture, so we will ask the language that you speak, we will ask your birthplace, will ask about the birthplace of your parents; we also ask a question on ancestry.”





