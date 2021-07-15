SBS Punjabi

Census 2021: Why and how to participate?

group of people diversity

Source: WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

Published 15 July 2021 at 12:30pm, updated 25 July 2022 at 2:34pm
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

People in Australia answer a number of questions about their age, culture, religion, ancestry, education etc., in the national census every five years. August 10 is Census Night, and the data collected from over 25 million people will help the governments, businesses and community groups to make informed decisions about infrastructure and services for Australians.

Every five years, a count is taken of every person and home in Australia in the national Census of Population and Housing.

Chris Libreri is the General Manager of the Census Division at the Australian Bureau of Statistics. He says Australia’s Census, with about 60 questions, is more comprehensive than that in many other countries.

“We ask key demographics: age, sex, marital status. We don’t ask gender in the Australian Census, and we ask other questions then, about the household and about characteristics of people like, if they work or if they don’t work, the type of work they do, the industry, the occupations. We ask a lot of information about culture, so we will ask the language that you speak, we will ask your birthplace, will ask about the birthplace of your parents; we also ask a question on ancestry.”

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


