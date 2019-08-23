SBS Punjabi

Chandrayan 2 in lunar orbit, on target for September 7 moon landing

A sand sculpture dedicated to India's moon mission

A sand sculpture dedicated to India's moon mission, Chandrayan 2 Source: Sudarshan Pattnaik

Published 23 August 2019 at 4:59pm
Presented by Paramjit Sona
In this week's India Diary, find out more about Chandrayan 2, the arrest of Congress leader P Chidambaram, and the latest from J&K and Punjab.

Chandrayan 2 is well on the journey to success; Lunar orbit insertion was successful on Tuesday; landing on the moon is still expected on September 7. 

Congress leader P Chidambaram arrested on Wednesday night; he is India's former Finance as well as former Home Minister. Says, "If I'm asked to choose between life and liberty, I will unhesitatingly choose liberty".

Curfew relaxed in certain parts of Jammu and Kashmir, but mobile and internet services remain switched off;

Punjab government has appealed against CBI closure report in Bargari desecration matter; and

Floods in Punjab continue to wreak havoc, despite no rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday. Crops worth Rs 1700 crore are estimated to have been destroyed.

To hear more about all of these stories, click on the audio link above.

