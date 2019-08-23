Chandrayan 2 in lunar orbit, on target for September 7 moon landing

Chandrayan 2 is well on the journey to success; Lunar orbit insertion was successful on Tuesday; landing on the moon is still expected on September 7.





Congress leader P Chidambaram arrested on Wednesday night; he is India's former Finance as well as former Home Minister. Says, "If I'm asked to choose between life and liberty, I will unhesitatingly choose liberty".





Curfew relaxed in certain parts of Jammu and Kashmir, but mobile and internet services remain switched off;





Punjab government has appealed against CBI closure report in Bargari desecration matter; and





Floods in Punjab continue to wreak havoc, despite no rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday. Crops worth Rs 1700 crore are estimated to have been destroyed.





