Choosing a high school: which school best suits your child?

Choosing a High School

Students take part in an outdoor class Source: Getty Images/Daniel Pockett

Published 24 May 2022 at 3:01pm, updated 27 May 2022 at 10:23am
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Selecting a high school can be unexpectedly stressful for both parents and children. By keeping a few key things in mind, families can make their way through the maze of information to find what best suits their child and their circumstances.

When it’s time to select an Australian secondary or high school, the choices can be overwhelming. 


Derek McCormack, Director of Raising Children Network, understands why choosing a high school can be so stressful for families. 


“The reason it can be stressful is because there are a number of things that they might want to consider. For example, how schools match their practical needs, how schools match their personal values and preferences, and how schools match their hopes around academic achievement for their child.” 


Finding information that is presented in a digestible way can also be challenging, says Ross White, General Manager of Good Education. 


“There is a huge amount of information that mums and dads can potentially find themselves wading through in order to distinguish one school from the next. And the challenge with that information is that it is really dense and really complicated. So when we’re talking about academic results or NAPLAN data, even enrolment numbers, that can be far more complex than the basic names suggest. And the other challenge with that information is it’s typically presented in different ways on different platforms.”

Click on the player above to listen to this information in Punjabi.

