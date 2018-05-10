SBS Punjabi

Coalition backflips on parent visa crackdown

Mahla Dhaliwal

Mahla Dhaliwal is waiting for an approval through contributory parent visa scheme. Source: SBS

Published 10 May 2018 at 6:56pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:52am
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Preetinder Grewal, James Elton-Pym
The Turnbull government will reverse a controversial regulation that effectively doubled the income requirement for people trying to bring their parents to Australia. Preetinder Grewal reports….

