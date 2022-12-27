Comedian Jaswant Singh Rathore shares how he became a ‘success story’ in Indian laughter shows

Famous Punjabi artist Jaswant Singh Rathore has earned a name in the comedy world. He is known for stand-up comedy, mimicry, and roles in various Indian movies , including his recent release ‘Kulche Chole’.





Talking about his earlier days in the movie business, Mr Rathore, who hails from Ludhiana, Punjab, said that he was greatly influenced by Bollywood movies and their stars since childhood. Reminiscing about the days of watching movies on a VCR, he shared many exciting stories from the time.





“It was during those days that I started mimicking scenes from Bollywood hits like Sholay and Mohra. I used to mimic many 90s actors, including Sunil Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol,” Mr Rathore said in a candid interview with SBS Punjabi.



Stand-up comedian and actor Jaswant Singh Rathore. Credit: Supplied. The artist said success to him equates to the love he garners from his fans and the recognition he nowadays gets from some of the most iconic names in the industry.





“Bollywood actors including Sunil Shetty, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan and comedy king Kapil Sharma - they all know me by my name and admire my acts in laughter shows. It's a great honour.



I am cherishing these moments and feel like it’s a dream come true to share the stage with such legends whom I used to see on TV growing up. Actor, comedian Jaswant Singh Rathore

With optimism shining in his eyes, Mr Rathore said he hopes to continue his successful stint on both small and silver screens at home and beyond.



