SBS Punjabi

Comedian Jaswant Singh Rathore shares how he became a ‘success story’ in Indian laughter shows

SBS Punjabi

jaswant 2.jpg

Stand up comedian, mimicry artist and actor Jaswant Singh Rathore at SBS Studios, Melbourne Credit: SBS Punjabi/Preetinder Grewal

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 December 2022 at 11:48am, updated 27 December 2022 at 11:57am
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Jaswant Rathore has set new benchmarks in comedy, mimicry and acting in Bollywood and Indian television. During his recent visit to Melbourne, he shared anecdotes from the early stages of his acting career, followed by many highs, including his stint in a popular reality stand-up comedy series - ‘India’s Laughter Champion’.

Published 27 December 2022 at 11:48am, updated 27 December 2022 at 11:57am
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Famous Punjabi artist Jaswant Singh Rathore has earned a name in the comedy world. He is known for stand-up comedy, mimicry, and roles in
various Indian movies
, including his recent release ‘Kulche Chole’.

Talking about his earlier days in the movie business, Mr Rathore, who hails from Ludhiana, Punjab, said that he was greatly influenced by Bollywood movies and their stars since childhood. Reminiscing about the days of watching movies on a VCR, he shared many exciting stories from the time.

“It was during those days that I started mimicking scenes from Bollywood hits like Sholay and Mohra. I used to mimic many 90s actors, including Sunil Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol,” Mr Rathore said in a candid interview with SBS Punjabi.
jaswant singh.jpg
Stand-up comedian and actor Jaswant Singh Rathore. Credit: Supplied.
The artist said success to him equates to the love he garners from his fans and the recognition he nowadays gets from some of the most iconic names in the industry.

“Bollywood actors including Sunil Shetty, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan and comedy king Kapil Sharma - they all know me by my name and admire my acts in laughter shows. It's a great honour.
I am cherishing these moments and feel like it’s a dream come true to share the stage with such legends whom I used to see on TV growing up.
Actor, comedian Jaswant Singh Rathore
With optimism shining in his eyes, Mr Rathore said he hopes to continue his successful stint on both small and silver screens at home and beyond.

For more details, click on the audio button to listen to his full interview in Punjabi.
ਇਹ ਵੀ ਜਾਣੋ:

ਨਵੀਂ ਪੀੜ੍ਹੀ ਨੂੰ ਰੰਗਮੰਚ ਨਾਲ ਜੋੜਨ ਲਈ ਨਿਰੰਤਰ ਯਤਨਸ਼ੀਲ ਹੈ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਥੀਏਟਰ ਐਂਡ ਫ਼ੋਕ ਅਕੈਡਮੀ

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib is an important historic site of Sikhs – the place marks the martyrdom of two sons of Guru Gobind Singh who were bricked alive in 1705 by the Mughal Empire commander Wazir Khan, with the orders of Aurangzeb.

Unparalleled courage and sacrifice: Remembering the martyrdom of 'Chhote Sahibzade'

Managing finance

So 2022 nudged the inflation genie out of the bottle - what's next?

COLES SUPERMARKET STOCK

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Monday 26 December 2022

PUPPY OPENING CHRISTMAS GIFT

Paws for thought, say animal shelters - an animal is a long-term commitment