Common problems faced by multicultural Australians in aged care facilities

An earlier study on the interactions between residents and staff at nursing homes showed that residents are alone 40 per cent of the time. New South Wales-based aged care provider Scalibrini is combating this sense of isolation and loneliness with inter-generational playgroups and residential arrangements. Its CEO Chris Grover explains.





"We are trying to create facilities that are part of a community and merely because people are going into a facility should not mean that they abandon their engagement in a community. So prior to coming in they would have had inter-generational interaction anyway by virtue of where they were living beforehand ."





