Common problems faced by multicultural Australians in aged care facilities

Australian Federal Government prepares to introduce new rules for Aged care workers

Australian Federal Government prepares to introduce new rules for Aged care workers Source: Getty Images

Published 13 November 2019 at 12:51pm, updated 13 November 2019 at 12:54pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by MP Singh
Available in other languages

The Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission received 7,828 formal complaints in 2018-19, and 73 per cent of all complaints were about residential care. The most common problems were medication administration and management.

An earlier study on the interactions between residents and staff at nursing homes showed that residents are alone 40 per cent of the time. New South Wales-based aged care provider Scalibrini is combating this sense of isolation and loneliness with inter-generational playgroups and residential arrangements. Its CEO Chris Grover explains. 

"We are trying to create facilities that are part of a community and merely because people are going into a facility should not mean that they abandon their engagement in a community. So prior to coming in they would have had inter-generational interaction anyway by virtue of where they were living beforehand."

