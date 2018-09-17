SBS Punjabi

Royal Commission into aged care sector announced in Australia

Royal commission to examine aged care

Royal commission to examine aged care Source: AAP

Published 17 September 2018 at 4:49pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:24pm
By MP Singh, Evan Young
Source: SBS

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a royal commission into the aged care sector. It comes following ongoing revelations of abuse of elderly Australians. The move has been widely praised, but some groups still have concerns.

The announcement comes nearly 12 months after South Australia’s Oakden aged care facility was closed following evidence of abuse and neglect. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he's determined to know how widespread the problems are. Mr Morrison says he's been shocked by briefings he's had on the topic since becoming Prime Minister.

The inquiry, which will focus on residential and in-home aged care for seniors, has been welcomed by opposition leader Bill Shorten. But he's told the ABC it's long overdue.

More than a million Australians access aged care services. That number is expected to rise in the future due to the country's growing and ageing population. Sean Rooney is the CEO of Leading Age Services Australia, a national group supporting providers of aged care services. Mr Rooney says the royal commission will ensure Australia has a better aged care sector in the future.

The royal commission will also look at young people with disabilities who live in aged care facilities.
But disability advocates say they would like to see the inquiry extended to cover all Australians living with a disability. Greens disability rights spokesperson, Senator Jordon Steele-John, says any inquiry must cover both the aged and disability care sectors.

A senate inquiry in 2015 found prolific rates of violence and abuse against people with disability. Its key recommendation was the establishment of a royal commission.  Senator Steele-John is urging Scott Morrison to widen the aged care royal comission's scope.

Mr Morrison says the royal commission's timeframe and cost will be determined in the coming weeks. The Coalition has been criticised for cutting funding to the aged care sector in recent years, but Mr Morrison denies funding cuts contributed to the current high rates of abuse. Ebony Bennett, Deputy Director of research centre The Australia Institute, has told Sky News cost will be a factor in setting the inquiry up.

