Dementia in family can turn life upside down, but help and support is available

Dementia patients

Dementia patients are like babies Source: Mr Manmohan Baveja Sydney

Published 28 September 2017 at 11:46am, updated 28 September 2017 at 4:53pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Its not a disgrace, its Dementia, says Manmohan Singh Baveja.

Sydney- based Manmohan Singh Baveja is well known in Punjabi and Indian community for his strong character and his connections with the wider community. About four years back, his wife started feeling a slight trembling of her hands and began to forget things which were ignored considering her ‘old age’. However, a visit by a doctor friend over dinner revealed something more sinister. These are symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. A chain of visits to GPs, specialists and range of tests confirmed the decease. Within three years, things got worse from bad and Mrs Baveja is now in a state that she is unable to remember anything that happened yesterday or even a few hours before.

Mr Baveja is of a strong view that if proper treatment is initiated at right time, the progression of Dementia can definitely be slowed down BUT it can’t be eliminated at all. He also things it can happen to anyone irrespective of family background etc. Mr Baveja says, “Everyone over the age of 65 must register with free service of Australian government called ‘AgedCare’ that has got a tailored program with regular checkups and all possible care”.

You can view video 'Its not disgrace, its Dementia - Hindi' on Dementia Australia website and Facebook page. 

 
