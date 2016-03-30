Financial and Mental abuse of senior citizens - Sangeeta Bhatia

After working in banking for few years, she moved to field of her passion i.e. helping elders. Currently working with a medico legal NGO 'Capacity Australia' and helping out seniors suffering from cognitive metal decline and providing training as well.





The abuse is not only financial but emotional and ignorance. She also shares with us latest stats i.e. only in NSW in 2011 there were more than 91,000 people suffering from Dementia.





In 2050 it will be more than 300,000. Abuse is a stigma i.e. our communities think it is matter of shame if we bring forward matter of mental decline but this leads to financial / emotional abuse.





This financial loss leads to many other problems. She also tells us about the agencies, tools and other modes of help that is available for this cause. The most important is to come out of this stigma and register the numbers to avail help. 66.3 % seniors get financially abused by their own children.





Sangeeta advocates that this issue has to be tackled directly by providing help to seniors and also indirectly i.e. to their children. She is more than happy to run seminars by working with various agencies and bring them to our community.



