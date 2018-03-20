Gold Coast’s Multicultural ambassador of the Indian community, Pushpinder Oberoi tells SBS Punjabi about the special arrangements the city has made to welcome sports enthusiasts, especially from India and make them feel at home. A well-known restaurateur of the city, Mr Oberoi , is also the president of the Gold Coast chapter of the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO). He talks on a range of topics in this interview and the information he gives on the little known but ancient Indian sport, Mallakhamb makes it particularly informative. For more, please listen to the interview.
Commonwealth games will bring Gold Coast on the world map: Indian multicultural ambassador
Pushpinder Oberoi Source: Supplied
Published 20 March 2018 at 3:27pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
Apart from the two week sporting bonanza, Gold Coast will exhibit a festival of food, art, dance and music from participating countries.
