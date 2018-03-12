Community and backyard gardens may contain dangerous levels of Lead

From carrots to chillies, many Australian families grow their own vegetables in their backyards. The idea behind the growing trend is that produce goes from the vegetable patch to the plate, saving on grocery bills and avoiding exposure to pesticide. But new research shows home growers may unknowingly be feeding their families contaminated produce.





The joint study by Macquarie University and RMIT University suggests one in five backyard vegetable patches is contaminated with toxic levels of lead.





The study looked specifically at gardens in Melbourne, but Dr Reichman says gardeners in all cities should be cautious.





Macquarie University environment professor Mark Taylor co-authored the report and is one of the founders of VegeSafe. (VEJ-ee-safe) He says gardeners should not let the findings deter them from growing their own produce.





The researchers believe the reason many community gardens reported lower levels of lead than home gardens is because many of them grow produce in elevated garden beds. Professor Reichman says it is a method home gardeners should also use, as well as being mindful of what vegetables they grow.





Dr Reichman says the research indicates parents, in particular, need to be careful because they might be unknowingly feeding their children a dangerous mix of contaminants.





There are a number of soil-testing services available, including VegeSafe, which operates as a not-for-profit service, allowing gardeners to send samples of soil for contamination testing. Professor Taylor says VegeSafe is trying to get the message across to multicultural communities and the many migrant-community gardens across Australia.





Professor Taylor says those who grow their own vegetables clearly care about their health and simple measures can help make sure they get the most out of their vegetable gardens.





Follow SBS Punjabi on Facebook and Twitter.











