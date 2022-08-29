SBS Punjabi

Community calls to have Punjabi language taught in Queensland schools

SBS Punjabi

Punjabi class.jpg

The community wants Punjabi to be included in Queensland Schools. Source: SBS / SBS Punjabi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 August 2022 at 2:14pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

As per the latest census figures, over 33,000 Punjabi speakers call Queensland their home. With Punjabi emerging as the fastest-growing language spoken in Australia, the Queensland community demands to include the language as a subject in the school curriculum.

Published 29 August 2022 at 2:14pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
The Punjabi language is reigning in Australia, with more than 239,000 people speaking it at home, an increase of over 80 per cent.

The humming Punjabi community of Queensland is planning to raise the level of the Punjabi language to higher horizons.

With a sharp increase of Punjabi speakers, community leaders and educationists in the state are pushing for the Punjabi language to be taught in schools.
Advertisement
Harvinder Kaur Sidhu
Harvinder Kaur Sidhu, a senior teacher with Queensland Education Department. Credit: Harvinder Kaur Sidhu
Harvinder Kaur Sidhu, a senior educationist with the state education department, told SBS Punjabi, "We as a community want Punjabi to be included as a subject in Queensland public schools".

"To raise awareness on this subject and to bring it to the notice of authorities, the community has started an online petition," she says.

While the largest number of Punjabi speakers live in Victoria, followed by NSW, Queensland has become the third largest state to host over 33 thousand Punjabis.

Ms Sidhu further says, “Our initiative needs support and guidance from the Punjabi community in Victoria and NSW who already have Punjabi as a subject in some of their public schools."

"We have started an
online petition
for the inclusion of Punjabi in P-10 curriculum in Queensland schools."

"We also request the Punjabi diaspora living all over Australia to support our initiative of inclusion of Punjabi in the Queensland schools," she adds.
Related Podcasts

‘Blossoming beautifully’: Census 2021 reveals Punjabi is the fastest growing language in Australia

Punjabi will now be taught in NSW schools from Kindergarten to Year 10

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack