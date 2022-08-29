Community calls to have Punjabi language taught in Queensland schools

The Punjabi language is reigning in Australia, with more than 239,000 people speaking it at home, an increase of over 80 per cent.





The humming Punjabi community of Queensland is planning to raise the level of the Punjabi language to higher horizons.





With a sharp increase of Punjabi speakers, community leaders and educationists in the state are pushing for the Punjabi language to be taught in schools.



Harvinder Kaur Sidhu, a senior teacher with Queensland Education Department. Credit: Harvinder Kaur Sidhu Harvinder Kaur Sidhu, a senior educationist with the state education department, told SBS Punjabi, "We as a community want Punjabi to be included as a subject in Queensland public schools".





"To raise awareness on this subject and to bring it to the notice of authorities, the community has started an online petition," she says.





While the largest number of Punjabi speakers live in Victoria, followed by NSW, Queensland has become the third largest state to host over 33 thousand Punjabis.





Ms Sidhu further says, “Our initiative needs support and guidance from the Punjabi community in Victoria and NSW who already have Punjabi as a subject in some of their public schools."





"We have started an online petition for the inclusion of Punjabi in P-10 curriculum in Queensland schools."



