Complaints in health insurance have increased manifold

The latest report from the Commonwealth Ombudsman has recorded a 30 per cent increase in complaints against private health funds compared to the previous financial year. Tom Godfrey, from consumer rights group Choice, says he's not surprised.





Medibank topped the list of insurers with the most complaints in the 2016/17 financial year with 46.3 per cent, followed by Bupa [BOO-puh] with 17.6 per cent. A statement from Medibank claims the insurer has already implemented changes in response to the complaints, while Bupa says it is also working to address customers' concerns. The funds with the most customers choosing to stay with their insurer for more than two years include H-B-F with 97 per cent, and Health Partners with 89 per cent.





Insurer association Private Healthcare Australia's Dr Rachel David says insurers are listening.





New figures show record numbers of people are complaining to the ombudsman about their private health insurer. It's the biggest rise in complaints in a decade. With health funds raising premiums by 70 per cent over the past decade, consumer groups are calling for a system overhaul to ensure value for money.





Among common complaints was a lack of understanding about what treatments are covered by individual policies. Federal health minister Greg Hunt says it's an issue the government is addressing, with changes due to take effect this year.





The ombudsman's office has already been working with insurers since last financial year to advise them on how to better manage customer satisfaction, which contributed to a 28 per cent decrease in complaints between July and December. But Opposition Health spokeswoman Catherine King says it's not enough.





A further 3.95 per cent average rise in private health premiums is due to take effect in April.





