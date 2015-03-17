SBS Punjabi

Const Tej Singh - the first Sikh officer in South Australia Police

Constable Tej Singh, the first turbaned Sikh officer in SAPOL

Constable Tej Singh, the first turbaned Sikh officer in SAPOL

Published 17 March 2015
By Manpreet K Singh
When Adelaide-based Tejvarinder Singh joined South Australia Police force in 2010, he created history by becoming the first turbaned Sikh officer to be recruited by SAPOL.

 A new uniform policy was created to include the turban, in the dress code. Ever since, at least two more Sikhs have followed Constable Tej Singh into the Police force in South Australia...what's more, a new recruitment campaign for SAPOL is likely to feature Constable Tej Singh in its media imagery.... 

Here is SBS Punjabi's Manpreet K Singh, in conversation with Constable Tej Singh, who tells us that SAPOL has welcomed him as a family would, and he feels "at home" within the South Australia Police ranks...  

