Const Tej Singh - the first Sikh officer in South Australia Police

A new uniform policy was created to include the turban, in the dress code. Ever since, at least two more Sikhs have followed Constable Tej Singh into the Police force in South Australia...what's more, a new recruitment campaign for SAPOL is likely to feature Constable Tej Singh in its media imagery....





Here is SBS Punjabi's Manpreet K Singh, in conversation with Constable Tej Singh, who tells us that SAPOL has welcomed him as a family would, and he feels "at home" within the South Australia Police ranks...



