Coronavirus update: Government unveils three-step roadmap to reopen Australia, states also begin easing restrictions

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews Source: Supplied

Published 8 May 2020 at 10:08pm, updated 8 May 2020 at 10:17pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has outlined Australia's three-step plan for easing coronavirus restrictions. The states and territories have indicated their own initial changes to restrictions, which they will enact in the coming days. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says coronavirus restrictions will remain in place in the state until at least next week. For more info, listen to this news excerpt from today's bulletin…

