Coronavirus vaccines: Are they really safe and effective?

Dr Kamal Parkash Singh

ਸਿਡਨੀ ਨਿਵਾਸੀ ਡਾ. ਕਮਲ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਸਿੰਘ Source: Kamal Parkash Singh

Published 8 February 2021 at 2:18pm, updated 11 February 2021 at 11:42am
By MP Singh
Dr Kamal Parkash Singh, a Sydney-based GP says while many members of the community are eager to get immunised, there are some who still have questions about the safety of the incoming vaccines.

Highlights
  • Australia is set to roll out Covid-19 vaccines later this month
  • It is still not clear if the vaccines will be able to prevent community transmission, warn health experts
Australia is set to roll out Covid-19 vaccines later this month, with the aim of vaccinating as many Australians as quickly as possible. But questions remain on the efficacy of these vaccines.

Are coronavirus vaccines effective?

Answering some of those questions in an interview with SBS Punjabi, Dr Singh said: "Like many other flu vaccines, Coronavirus vaccines may not ensure a 100% protection against the virus, but it will help in reducing the severity."

A doctor fills an injection syringe with COVID-19 vaccine
A doctor fills an injection syringe with COVID-19 vaccine. Source: Getty


Australia will initially be rolling out the Pfizer vaccine, two doses of which is about 95 per cent effective at preventing coronavirus symptoms, as per the trial results.

Dr Singh said that while vaccines being rolled out in countries worldwide may protect people against serious illness, it is still not clear if the vaccines will be sufficient to prevent the transmission.

“It is unfortunately still not clear yet that if the vaccine reduces the chances of getting coronavirus, or it will just reduce the severity of the virus," he said.

Dr Singh is nevertheless committed to getting himself, and his family vaccinated as soon as the process begins.

"I will take the vaccine whenever it becomes available to protect myself, my family and the community," he said.

He added that people must take the usual precautions, like staying hydrated before taking the jab.

“Make sure you are clinically well and don’t have a cold or flu before taking Covid-19 vaccine”, Dr Singh advised.

To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above. 

Disclaimer: The content of this article/audio is for informational purposes only. 

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
 

