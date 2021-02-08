Coronavirus vaccines: Are they really safe and effective?

Highlights Australia is set to roll out Covid-19 vaccines later this month

It is still not clear if the vaccines will be able to prevent community transmission, warn health experts

Australia is set to roll out Covid-19 vaccines later this month, with the aim of vaccinating as many Australians as quickly as possible. But questions remain on the efficacy of these vaccines.





Are coronavirus vaccines effective?





Answering some of those questions in an interview with SBS Punjabi, Dr Singh said: "Like many other flu vaccines, Coronavirus vaccines may not ensure a 100% protection against the virus, but it will help in reducing the severity."





A doctor fills an injection syringe with COVID-19 vaccine. Source: Getty





Australia will initially be rolling out the Pfizer vaccine, two doses of which is about 95 per cent effective at preventing coronavirus symptoms, as per the trial results.





Dr Singh said that while vaccines being rolled out in countries worldwide may protect people against serious illness, it is still not clear if the vaccines will be sufficient to prevent the transmission.





“It is unfortunately still not clear yet that if the vaccine reduces the chances of getting coronavirus, or it will just reduce the severity of the virus," he said.





Dr Singh is nevertheless committed to getting himself, and his family vaccinated as soon as the process begins.





"I will take the vaccine whenever it becomes available to protect myself, my family and the community," he said.





He added that people must take the usual precautions, like staying hydrated before taking the jab.





“Make sure you are clinically well and don’t have a cold or flu before taking Covid-19 vaccine”, Dr Singh advised.





