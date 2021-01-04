SBS Punjabi

Potential COVID-19 vaccine shortages slow down countries' vaccination efforts

SBS Punjabi

A health worker demonstrates a vaccination during a nationwide dry run for the COVID-19 vaccine campaign at a Delhi health care centre.

A health worker demonstrates a vaccination during a nationwide dry run for the COVID-19 vaccine campaign at a Delhi health care centre. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 January 2021 at 11:33am, updated 4 January 2021 at 11:52am
By Karishma Luthria
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS

Countries around the world are racing to roll out vaccination drives against COVID-19, but potential shortages have left some countries thinking up new solutions. The United Kingdom, United States and India are the latest to trial and inoculate citizens. But for countries that have been unable to secure any doses, the outlook is uncertain.

Published 4 January 2021 at 11:33am, updated 4 January 2021 at 11:52am
By Karishma Luthria
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
The United Kingdom has recorded its worst day of battling the virus, recording 57,000 new infections. 

The British government has announced a mix and match vaccination strategy, where citizens will be given different doses of vaccines on rare occasions, as German vaccine producer BioNTech warns of gaps in supplies.  

The move to mix doses is instituted to help in case stocks run out as infections soar in the country, but there is no evidence of its efficacy.  

Advertisement
This comes as the country also indicated a plan to delay widespread distribution of the second dose of vaccines in order to inoculate more people.  

This means Britons might have to wait 12 weeks between jabs, rather than the recommended three weeks.  

Chief Medical Officer of Brighton and Sussex Hospitals, George Findlay, says health experts are still reviewing the evidence before delaying vaccinations to communities.

"So we're just going to take a little bit of time to review that. We think there are some groups that may be extremely vulnerable that we would want to vaccinate in a slightly shorter time period. But we recognise that that extension to 12 weeks allows us to get the initial vaccine to more people and protect larger parts of the community."

To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above. 

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages  at 
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack