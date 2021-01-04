Potential COVID-19 vaccine shortages slow down countries' vaccination efforts

The United Kingdom has recorded its worst day of battling the virus, recording 57,000 new infections.





The British government has announced a mix and match vaccination strategy, where citizens will be given different doses of vaccines on rare occasions, as German vaccine producer BioNTech warns of gaps in supplies.





The move to mix doses is instituted to help in case stocks run out as infections soar in the country, but there is no evidence of its efficacy.





This comes as the country also indicated a plan to delay widespread distribution of the second dose of vaccines in order to inoculate more people.





This means Britons might have to wait 12 weeks between jabs, rather than the recommended three weeks.





Chief Medical Officer of Brighton and Sussex Hospitals, George Findlay, says health experts are still reviewing the evidence before delaying vaccinations to communities.





"So we're just going to take a little bit of time to review that. We think there are some groups that may be extremely vulnerable that we would want to vaccinate in a slightly shorter time period. But we recognise that that extension to 12 weeks allows us to get the initial vaccine to more people and protect larger parts of the community."





To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above.





