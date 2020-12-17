How much do we know about coronavirus vaccines being released in Australia in early 2021?

As Australia approaches the end of an extraordinary year, a new start beckons with optimism for a much-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine.





But how much do we really know about the potential vaccine candidates in line for an early 2021 release in Australia?





Prime Minister Scott Morrison, confirmed the goal of a March 2021 timeline for vaccinations against coronavirus in Australia.





The global COVID-19 vaccine effort has been described as "huge human endeavour" by the Australian Medical Association (AMA) Vice President Dr Chris Moy.





The Australian Government has invested more than $3.3 billion in FOUR agreements but that has now been reduced to THREE, due to the cancellation of the University of Queensland / CSL deal.





The existing agreements are with Oxford University-AstraZeneca (53.8 million doses), Pfizer-BioNTech (10 million doses) and Novavax (51 million doses).





It will be manufactured in the United States, Belgium and Germany, but Australia has the option to purchase additional doses if required.





In Australia, a vaccine must pass the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s ((TGA)) rigorous assessment and approval processes on its safety, quality and effectiveness.





