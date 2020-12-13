SBS Punjabi

How will vital vaccine information be communicated to migrant communities?

SBS Punjabi

Most people in Australia will get AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

Most people in Australia will get AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Source: Unsplash: Dimitri Houtteman

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 December 2020 at 10:45am, updated 14 December 2020 at 10:15pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS

The federal government has reassured the public a vaccine is coming and has begun preparing a comprehensive roll-out plan. Health advocates say a major part of its strategy must be better engaging with migrant communities - which have often struggled to get correct information during the pandemic.

Published 14 December 2020 at 10:45am, updated 14 December 2020 at 10:15pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
So where is Australia at when it comes to rolling out a mass vaccination program?

In light of the decision to abandon the University of Queensland's vaccine candidate over potential interference with HIV testing, the government has invested in three options.

Firstly, it's boosted its purchase of the  Oxford University Astra Zeneca vaccine to 53.8 million doses. It's yet to be approved anywhere, but results suggest it’s 90 per cent effective.

Advertisement
51 million doses of the US company Novavax option have been ordered – which also still needs further trials.

And 10 million doses of the Pfizer  BioNtech vaccine – rated 95 per cent effective – are on their way but unlike the others,– Its new 'm' or 'messenger' -RNA technology can’t be produced on Australian soil yet.

An epidemiologist from the University of South Australia, Professor Adrian Esterman says Australia has also joined the World Health Organisation's COVAX initiative, a program consisting of over 189 countries that have vowed to share any successful vaccines.

That gives us access to about ten other vaccines that are currently being developed. One of them being Moderna. Which has just gone to the FDA in the US for emergency authorisation. So we would get access to that eventually as well.

To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above. 

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages  at 
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
 

Also Read

A second experimental coronavirus vaccine is showing promising results

Australians to get coronavirus vaccine by March 2021



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack

Newly elected MPs pose for photographs during a new Members' Seminar in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra.

The barriers faced by people from migrant communities entering politics