A second experimental coronavirus vaccine is showing promising results

A patient receives a shot in the first-stage safety study of Moderna's potential vaccine (AAP)

如果一旦新冠疫苗研製成功，你會考慮立即接種嗎？ Source: AAP

Published 18 November 2020 at 9:55am
By Amy Hall
Presented by Paras Nagpal
A week ago, a pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced preliminary data from an ongoing study that showed its experimental coronavirus vaccine is 90 per cent effective. Now its competitor, Moderna, says its vaccine appears to have almost 95 per cent effective results.

A second experimental coronavirus vaccine is showing promising results with late-stage clinical trials of  Moderna’s main candidate appearing to be almost 95 per cent effective. But the World Health Organisation warns as cases surge around the globe, it will take more than a vaccine to end the pandemic.

W-H-O Director-General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus says his immediate worry is people becoming complacent.

The latest weekly average shows more than 148,000 new infections and 1100 deaths are being reported across the US each day with forty states experiencing record increases in COVID-19 cases in November, leading to some imposing further restrictions on the movements of their residents.

Meanwhile in Britain, the average number of new infections is now more than 25,000 per day, up from around 22,000 last week.

To hear the full report click on the audio link above.

