A second experimental coronavirus vaccine is showing promising results with late-stage clinical trials of Moderna’s main candidate appearing to be almost 95 per cent effective. But the World Health Organisation warns as cases surge around the globe, it will take more than a vaccine to end the pandemic.





W-H-O Director-General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus says his immediate worry is people becoming complacent.





The latest weekly average shows more than 148,000 new infections and 1100 deaths are being reported across the US each day with forty states experiencing record increases in COVID-19 cases in November, leading to some imposing further restrictions on the movements of their residents.





Advertisement

Meanwhile in Britain, the average number of new infections is now more than 25,000 per day, up from around 22,000 last week.





To hear the full report click on the audio link above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









