Covid vaccine to be tried on 30,000 people in US

A woman in the US is given the first shot in the clinical trial of a potential vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus by a pharmacist.

A woman in the US is given the first shot in the clinical trial of a potential vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus by a pharmacist.

Published 17 July 2020 at 12:56pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Harleen Kaur
A vaccine tested on 45 people in the United States has provoked a hoped-for immune response among the participants. The research team found volunteers developed what are called neutralising antibodies in their bloodstream -the molecules active in blocking infection - at levels comparable to those found in people who have survived COVID-19.

In the United States, there are 3.4 million confirmed cases and there have been 138,000 deaths.

Doctor William Schaffner, from Vanderbilt University Medical Centre, says the early results are promising.

"It's a good first step. It looks as though the vaccine generated a vigorous immune response. We like that. We think that's going to be associated with protection. A couple of notes: this is a two-dose vaccine. And there were some people who had sore arms and a little bit of fever and some fatigue, et cetera. (A) Small price to pay for protection against COVID, I would think. So there's nothing there that would inhibit us from going on to larger trials. And they're currently underway."

The vaccine will now be tested on 30,000 people.

To hear the full report click on the audio link above.

