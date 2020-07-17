Covid vaccine to be tried on 30,000 people in US

In the United States, there are 3.4 million confirmed cases and there have been 138,000 deaths.





Doctor William Schaffner, from Vanderbilt University Medical Centre, says the early results are promising.





"It's a good first step. It looks as though the vaccine generated a vigorous immune response. We like that. We think that's going to be associated with protection. A couple of notes: this is a two-dose vaccine. And there were some people who had sore arms and a little bit of fever and some fatigue, et cetera. (A) Small price to pay for protection against COVID, I would think. So there's nothing there that would inhibit us from going on to larger trials. And they're currently underway."





The vaccine will now be tested on 30,000 people.





