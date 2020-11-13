SBS Punjabi

Australians to get coronavirus vaccine by March 2021

Australians could start getting vaccinated against COVID-19 from March next year.

A Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and Germanys BioNTech has been found to be more than 90 per cent effective. Source: AAP

Published 13 November 2020 at 3:06pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:54pm
By Greg Dyett, Biwa Kwan
Presented by Paras Nagpal
World leaders have moved quickly to secure supplies of a new coronavirus vaccine, which appears to have 90 per cent effectiveness - far exceeding the expectation of anything above 70 per cent. Health Minister Greg Hunt says the federal the coronavirus vaccine could be available to Australians from next March 2021.

Health Minister Greg Hunt says the federal government's vaccination program is ahead of schedule and the coronavirus vaccine could be available to Australians from next March.

 Highlights:

  • Australians could start getting vaccinated against COVID-19 from March next year.
  • Oxford University and AstraZeneca - with Pfizer and collaborator BioNTech - are now at the final human trial stage.
  • The companies say they expect to supply up to 50 million vaccine doses globally in 2020, and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.
Pfizer is expected to provide more data to the world's pharmaceutical regulators in the next few weeks.

The head of Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration [[TGA]], Professor John Skerritt, says the data Pfizer has already supplied is being carefully examined.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks with an analytical chemist during a visit to AstraZeneca in Sydney Source: AAP


He said, "We've got data on how the products are manufactured. We've got data on their effects in animals. There's often animal models that are very similar to humans in terms of reaction of coronavirus and we're looking at that data already. So we're not waiting until we get the full lot of data."

The TGA has given the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca candidates pre-approval on the condition the vaccines meet all the final safety requirements. 

In this photo illustration the medical syringe is seen with AstraZeneca company logo displayed on a screen in the background (Photo by Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)
Australia's medical regulator has given the AstraZeneca vaccine a green signal for use. Source: AAP


Meanwhile, world leaders have reacted with cautious optimism to news that an experimental COVID-19 vaccine appears to be 90 per cent effective in ongoing Phase three trials.

That performance goes far beyond what regulators have previously said was the minimum effectiveness rate for a vaccine that they would approve, of 50 per cent.

 
Picture shows illustration for the coronavirus vaccine in Zagreb, Croatia, August 14, 2020. A Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech has been found to be more than 90 per cent effective Photo: Igor Kralj/PIXSELL.
Picture shows illustration for the coronavirus vaccine Source: AAP


Two pharmaceutical firms, Pfizer and BioNTech, have released preliminary findings showing protection in patients was achieved seven days after the second of two doses - and 28 days after the first.

Australia's Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says the manufacturing of a coronavirus vaccine by British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has already begun.

Minister for Health Greg Hunt leaves after Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, October 29, 2020. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING
Minister for Health Greg Hunt at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, October 29, 2020. Source: AAP


He says subject to regulatory approval,  authorities expect to begin voluntary vaccination from March, with priority given to the elderly, and health workers.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


