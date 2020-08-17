Government in 'advanced negotiations' to produce COVID vaccine in Australia

Globally there are around 30 vaccines that have reached human trials. These trials are broken down into three phases.





During phase 1 the vaccine is given to a small group of people to determine it's safe.





In Phase 2 the sample size is expanded to a few hundred.





By phase 3, it's administered to thousands of people to confirm its effectiveness.





The furthest along right now is the Oxford University trial which has begun phase 3 in Brazil.





American biotech company Moderna and Chinese company Sinovac are not far behind.





Three Australian vaccines are in the mix too, having completed phase one trials in Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide.





Professor Nikolai Petrovsky is behind the Flinders University research in South Australia. He says his team is so far seeing positive results, but flagged there's still some months to go.





To get a vaccine all the way through the clinical trial programs and to show that it has evidence that it's working is going to take at least until the end of this year, potentially into early next year.





