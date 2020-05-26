Human trial of COVID-19 vaccine begins in Melbourne

Around 10 experimental coronavirus vaccines are already being tested on people around the globe.





And now, the first clinical trial in the southern hemisphere has begun at Alfred Hospital in Melbourne.





Doctor Gregory Glenn is President of Research and Development at Novavax.





He says it's the same process that Novavax used to create a successful nanoparticle flu vaccine.





130 healthy people aged between 18 and 59 in Melbourne and Brisbane have volunteered to participate in the trial, which is being conducted by Australian firm Q-Pharm.





Dr Gregory Glenn says manufacturing of the vaccine will be fast-tracked in anticipation of the trial’s success.





"I'm confident we can have 100 million doses by the end of the year. Just to give you some perspective, in 10 years, you might develop a flu vaccine that could make 50 million doses. So this is very, very accelerated. But we all know there couldn't be a more urgent need for an intervention. A vaccine would really change the face of this pandemic, and let us get back to to our normal lives."





