Could you take the step of becoming an organ donor?

Biliary Atresia is a childhood disease of the liver caused by one or more bile ducts to be abnormally narrow, blocked or absent - resulting in build up that damages the organ.





It’s the most common cause for liver transplants among children in Australia, and it's what led Sunny to receive her first liver transplant at just two years old.





Staff shortages and a high number of COVID-19 patients have affected all sectors of health care.





Liverpool Hospital Intensive Care Specialist Doctor Ramanathan Lakshmana says the main impact on organ donations has come from interstate travel restrictions.





“With organ donation, we need teams from across the state and interstate to come and help with the process, that was quite difficult with domestic travel being restrained.”





Over the past two years, organ donation in Australia has dropped by 25 per cent and the number of people receiving transplants has dropped by 19 per cent.





Professor Helen Opdam, the National Medical Director of the Organ Transplant Authority, says there has never been a more important time to join the national register.





“Registering is really important because it makes it clear to your family, your decision about organ donation.”





