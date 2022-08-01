SBS Punjabi

Could you take the step of becoming an organ donor?

SBS Punjabi

Minak, twins Vivian and Sunny and 5-year old Jasmine

Minak, twins Vivian and Sunny and 5-year old Jasmine Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 August 2022 at 5:04pm, updated 2 August 2022 at 10:27am
By Emma Kellaway
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

COVID-19 continues to hinder their chances of survival with a 25 per cent decrease in donations since the start of the pandemic. Donate Life are trying to change that by encouraging more Australians to register as an organ donor.

Published 1 August 2022 at 5:04pm, updated 2 August 2022 at 10:27am
By Emma Kellaway
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
Biliary Atresia is a childhood disease of the liver caused by one or more bile ducts to be abnormally narrow, blocked or absent - resulting in build up that damages the organ.

It’s the most common cause for liver transplants among children in Australia, and it's what led Sunny to receive her first liver transplant at just two years old.

Staff shortages and a high number of COVID-19 patients have affected all sectors of health care.

Advertisement
Liverpool Hospital Intensive Care Specialist Doctor Ramanathan Lakshmana says the main impact on organ donations has come from interstate travel restrictions.

“With organ donation, we need teams from across the state and interstate to come and help with the process, that was quite difficult with domestic travel being restrained.”

Over the past two years, organ donation in Australia has dropped by 25 per cent and the number of people receiving transplants has dropped by 19 per cent.

Professor Helen Opdam, the National Medical Director of the Organ Transplant Authority, says there has never been a more important time to join the national register.

“Registering is really important because it makes it clear to your family, your decision about organ donation.”

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other related podcasts

Indian international student saves nine lives in Australia through organ donation

7-year old Indian Australian boy's gift inspires other organ donors to overcome cultural barriers



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack