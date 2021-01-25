SBS Punjabi

Indian international student saves nine lives in Australia through organ donation

20 year old Rakshitha Mallepally

20 year old Rakshitha Mallepally

Published 25 January 2021 at 2:24pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:38pm
By Abbie O'Brien, Salvi Manish
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Rakshitha Mallepally's parents are now advocating for the cause, encouraging members of their community in India to become donors.

Her name means ‘“saviour” and her parents say that’s exactly what she was.

Rakshitha Mallepally saved nine Australian lives.

The 20-year-old international student died in a road accident in New South Wales late last year.

At the time of her death, her parents Venkat and Anitha Reddy, from outside the Indian city of Hyderabad, were asked about the possibility of organ donation.

A spokesman for the family in India said when they first got the call from a donation specialist,  their answer was no.

"Initially we said no when we heard the news of my daughter. We were totally emotionally shattered and we were unable to make a decision  - our minds went blank."

But after they'd had time to process Rakshitha's death, the family gave consent.

To hear the full report click on the audio link above.

