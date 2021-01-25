Indian international student saves nine lives in Australia through organ donation

Her name means ‘“saviour” and her parents say that’s exactly what she was.





Rakshitha Mallepally saved nine Australian lives.





The 20-year-old international student died in a road accident in New South Wales late last year.





At the time of her death, her parents Venkat and Anitha Reddy, from outside the Indian city of Hyderabad, were asked about the possibility of organ donation.





A spokesman for the family in India said when they first got the call from a donation specialist, their answer was no.





"Initially we said no when we heard the news of my daughter. We were totally emotionally shattered and we were unable to make a decision - our minds went blank."





But after they'd had time to process Rakshitha's death, the family gave consent.





