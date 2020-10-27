7-year old Indian Australian boy's gift inspires other organ donors to overcome cultural barriers

Not a day goes by where the Udani family don't think about Deeyan.





Their seven-year-old son died four years ago from a brain haemorrhage when they were in India on holiday.





His parents, Rupesh and Mili Udani, faced an impossible choice.





Rupesh recalls, "At that point of time, Mili told me, Rupesh, now is time to donate his organs, that’s Deeyan’s last wish. And I told Mili, no I can still see his heart is pumping. But Mili said I had to let it go, it’s his last wish. So we contacted the hospital counsellor and at that point of time we donated his organs to fulfil his last wish, of Deeyan."





His donation saved at least four people's lives. "Deeyan's heart went to a seven-year-old girl who only had 10 days to live. His kidneys went to two people, one 14 and one 19 years old. His liver went to a 33 year old person. He has also donated his two eyes."





