Councillor John Arkan talks about his candidature for the upcoming federal elections

John Arkan at Woolgoolga Festival

John Arkan at Woolgoolga Festival Source: Ellen Koester Photography

Published 7 April 2016 at 7:41pm
By Preetinder Grewal
A blueberry farmer from Woolgoolga and former deputy mayor of Coffs Harbour, John Arkan (Jorahvar Singh) is considering contesting this year's federal election as an independent. The first Sikh councillor of Australia, Cr Arkan said people were not happy with the local representation, especially in health and education. Here is John in conversation with SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Grewal….

