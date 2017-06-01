Countdown begins for ICC Champions Trophy '17

The ICC Champions Trophy begins on June 1 and continues until June 18.This year the tournament is being played in England and Wales.Games kick off on June 1 with England V Bangladesh.











While many sides are looking good, India and Australia top the odds-on favourites charts. Men in blues are the defending champions and will stride in as overwhelming favourites. However, Australia also boast one of the most powerful top orders in ODI cricket, with captain Steve Smith and opener David Warner outstanding batsmen in all formats.













