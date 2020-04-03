SBS Punjabi

COVID-19 impact: Indian restaurant owner fears he will soon go out of business

SBS Punjabi

Rajwant Singh

Source: Supplied

Published 3 April 2020 at 6:42pm, updated 6 April 2020 at 10:43am
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
These are anxious times for Sydney-based restaurant owner, Rajwant Singh who says if his business continued to dwindle at this rate, he might be forced to shut shop very soon.

Highlights
  • Coronavirus outbreak hits the restaurant industry
  • Sydney-based restaurant owner says he might be forced to shut shop
Rapid lockdowns to stem the spread of coronavirus, have thrown restaurants across the country into complete disarray.

And caught in the sudden chaos are owners of these small businesses, like Mr Singh who claims he is keeping the doors open only for the sake of his employees, most of whom live a hand to mouth existence.

 

"I am not shutting down the restaurant only to support my employees so that they can at least survive until the crisis subsides," says Mr Singh.

He adds that in accordance with the Australian government's new restrictions, restaurants are surviving on take-aways only, which "certainly is bad news for the business."

Mr Singh says what's hitting the industry most is the "uncertainty of how long the crisis would last."

"This is the most uncertain period. We are not sure what further changes the government will enforce in the near future. The government may announce a complete lockdown and each business has a limit till when it can sustain," adds Mr Singh.

Click on the player above to listen to the interview in Punjabi.

Coronavirus symptoms can range from mild illness to pneumonia, according to the Federal Government's website. Symptoms can include a fever, coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.

If you develop symptoms within 14 days of returning from overseas, you should call to seek medical attention.

If you don’t have symptoms but you have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, you should also call to seek medical attention.

If you believe you may need to get tested, call your doctor, don’t visit. Or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.

