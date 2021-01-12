SBS Punjabi

COVID-19 threatens small businesses with imminent closure

Small businesses in in Australia (Image representational)

Published 12 January 2021
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by MP Singh
Virus threatens small businesses with imminent closure. It's led to urgent appeals for additional government assistance to help businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

A national survey by Small Business Australia has found one-third of small businesses will close for good if they don't get additional help. 

Executive Director Bill Lang says the situation is dire.

Based on responses to the survey, it's estimated over 974,000 small business owners have drawn down on savings to keep afloat during the pandemic. 

More than 550,000 have dug into superannuation. And almost 93,000 have sold real estate.

We need the federal government to provide some more direct financial support to help the businesses to meet their expenses, and in many cases, for the owners to draw an income. We also need to make sure that should the businesses have to close no small business owner is made legally bankrupt as a result of being put out of business because of the virus.

To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above. 

