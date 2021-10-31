SBS Punjabi

COVID booster shots available in Australia from November

SBS Punjabi

The bottle to be injected into a person with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine against the coronavirus disease

The bottle to be injected into a person with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine against the coronavirus disease Source: NurPhoto

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 November 2021 at 10:21am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

Health Minister Greg Hunt says people will be able to get a Pfizer booster six months after receiving a second dose.

Published 1 November 2021 at 10:21am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
Australia joins Israel as one of the few nations in the world to make COVID-19 boosters available to all. Aged care residents began to receive their top-up shot today. The boosters won't be mandatory.

But the Head of the Therapeutic Goods Administration, Professor John Skerritt, is urging everyone to get  one.

'It definitely gives extra protection against severe disease, particularly for older Australians and those in that vulnerable group. You will remember last year with that 1A and 1B. We are not prioritising this time around. But they will be first to hit that 6-month period.'

Advertisement
The Chief Medical Officer, Paul Kelly, has allayed the concerns of parents travelling back to Australia with children between the ages of 12 and 17 who aren't fully vaccinated.

He says they'll be exempt from hotel quarantine if they land in New South Wales or Victoria, but must quarantine at home.

'We are not going to be splitting up families. Those children will travel above the cap. And they will be required to have seven-day home quarantine, and a couple of tests just as an extra safety buffer, because they are not fully vaccinated.'

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the feature in Punjabi.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack