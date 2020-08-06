SBS Punjabi

COVID complacent youth beware: Young people account for the most coronavirus cases in Australia

SBS Punjabi

A young man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a photograph of a woman smiling outside a dental office, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 3, 2020. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

A young man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a photograph of a woman smiling outside a dental office. Source: The Canadian Press

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 August 2020 at 9:24am
By Jennifer Luu
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

Research shows young people are becoming less cautious when it comes to following recommended COVID-19 precautions. People aged between 20 and 29 account for the largest number of COVID-19 cases and the highest rate of infection in Australia.

Published 7 August 2020 at 9:24am
By Jennifer Luu
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
Data from the Department of Health reveals this age category makes up almost a quarter of Australia's COVID-19 cases. 

Peter Collignon, Professor of Infectious Diseases at the Australian National University, says the challenge is that while they're more likely to be infected, they're less likely to get very sick, leading to complacency.

"That differential in death (rates) and also your chance of going to hospital probably also affects your view that 'I'm indestructible and this won't affect me'. Now it is a problem, because even if your risk of death is less than one in 1000, if 100,000 people get infected, that's still 100 deaths that would be otherwise avoidable. But I think it's all those factors, the fact that they are the most affected often socially and economically but the least affected medically, means that they may be less likely to comply with the basic things we need to do."

A YouthInsight survey of over 500 people aged between 14 and 25 found many are washing their hands less regularly and failing to cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze.  

Dr Moy says the virus is a multi-system disease, meaning it affects the entire body and could have unknown long-term effects.

"There's probably other things that it's doing to the rest of the body that we do not totally understand, which is for me the really scary part. Because it's unclear whether if you catch it when you're young, you get a mild illness and have problems later in life which is going to be a result of COVID-19 infection."

To hear the full report click on the audio link above.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?