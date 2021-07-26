SBS Punjabi

COVID restricts travel, Sydney folk artist sets up local Indian film studio

Studio for local artists to shoot their films

Indian Punjabi folk artist Varun Tiwari and his team at the inauguration of the studio in Apr-21. Source: Supplied by Varun Tiwari

Published 26 July 2021 at 12:05pm, updated 27 July 2021 at 2:17pm
By MP Singh
Local folk artist Varun Tiwari has established a studio for film makers in Sydney as cameramen, artists and other crew are unable to travel to shoot films due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Highlights
  • Sydney’s Punjabi folk artist Varun Tiwari establishes film studio with focus on Indian themes
  • Equipment, artists, editors, consultants provided under one roof as COVID restricts travel
  • Studio also helps newbies gain experience in film making
In the current times challenged by the coronavirus outbreak, Punjabi folk artist-turned-film maker Varun Tiwari has established a full-fledged studio in Sydney to help those who are unable to travel for making movies.

Although it can be used by the wider community too, Mr Tiwari has kept a special focus on Indian themes.

Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Mr Tiwari said, “we have tried to establish something that can fulfil the requirements of movie makers by providing them with all essentials under one roof”.

“We also act as anchors for the services that we don’t have in our studio at the moment, but with our connections, we can easily provide them.

“We have a team of professionals, actors, editors, directors etc who have rich experience in the field of movie making,” he added.

Punjabi folk artist Varun Tiwari has preformed at many multicultural events
Punjabi folk artist Varun Tiwari has preformed at many multicultural events across Australia. Source: Varun Tiwari


Mr Tiwari said that this platform is also helping newbies gain experience in this field.

“During COVID-19 lockdowns, my wife Kamaldeep Kaur and I took to online studies to learn the finer things about the film industry”, he added.

