COVID restricts travel, Sydney folk artist sets up local Indian film studio

Highlights Sydney’s Punjabi folk artist Varun Tiwari establishes film studio with focus on Indian themes

Equipment, artists, editors, consultants provided under one roof as COVID restricts travel

Studio also helps newbies gain experience in film making

In the current times challenged by the coronavirus outbreak, Punjabi folk artist-turned-film maker Varun Tiwari has established a full-fledged studio in Sydney to help those who are unable to travel for making movies.





Although it can be used by the wider community too, Mr Tiwari has kept a special focus on Indian themes.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Mr Tiwari said, “we have tried to establish something that can fulfil the requirements of movie makers by providing them with all essentials under one roof”.





Advertisement

“We also act as anchors for the services that we don’t have in our studio at the moment, but with our connections, we can easily provide them.





“We have a team of professionals, actors, editors, directors etc who have rich experience in the field of movie making,” he added.





Punjabi folk artist Varun Tiwari has preformed at many multicultural events across Australia. Source: Varun Tiwari





Mr Tiwari said that this platform is also helping newbies gain experience in this field.





“During COVID-19 lockdowns, my wife Kamaldeep Kaur and I took to online studies to learn the finer things about the film industry”, he added.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .











Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .





Other stories Sydney filmmaker Harjot Singh's documentary nominated in Bollywood International Film Festival





