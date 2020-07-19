Covid witnesses upward trend in online shopping

SBS Punjabi

Published 20 July 2020 at 8:56am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:08pm
By John Baldock, Sonia Lal
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

Coronavirus lockdowns across the country have altered shopping habits. 86 per cent of consumers increased the frequency of their online shopping to avoid going in store.

Research reveals two thirds of consumers now shop online more than they normally do, with over half saying they'll continue doing so beyond COVID-19 restrictions. 

James Moody, founder of Australian courier company Sendle, says the rapid increase in online buying has revolutionised the courier delivery business.

"We're now doing more volume, 80 per more volume right now than we were in Christmas last year. That's a massive shift. If you look at the U-S for example it took ten years to go from six percent to 16 percent e-commerce penetration. It then took three months to go from 16 to 27. In other words we've done more, we've seen more of a shift in e-commerce over three months than the previous ten years, and that is just a massive transformation."

With 80 per cent of under-30's now buying online on a regular basis, Ms Lamb, CEO of the National Retail Association, says the business model for retailers needs changing.

To hear the full report click on the audio link above.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


