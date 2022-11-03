Craigieburn Falcons set to fly with their flagship hockey tournament

In a short span of time,a non-profit local hockey club, Craigieburn Falcons has flourished both in popularity and prestige.





The club, in collaboration with Victoria Police and Hockey Victoria, is organising Diwali Cup since 2017 in Craigieburn's Grand Boulevard, and this is their fifth tournament.





"Initially, it started as a community engagement event with Victoria Police where the Victoria Police hockey team played a match with the club. But over time, this has expanded to a full tournament where other teams have started participating," says Paramjot Singh, a club committee member.



"Victoria Police hockey match still remains the main attraction for this event. Police team and junior teams will play exhibition matches on the final day on Sunday," Mr Singh tells SBS Punjabi.





Mr Singh says their club is on the rise in Hockey Victoria ranks.





"This year, we have eight men and four women teams to compete in the scheduled 18 matches to win the cup.





"Free food is being organised by Australian Sikh support and Turbans of Australia with cultural performances, jumping castle, face painting, food trucks and much more would be on the display," he adds.



Craigieburn Falcons women team members. Started in 2017 with just one team, Craigieburn Falcons now boasts around 18 teams with an impressive all-Punjabi women's team- one of its kind in Australia.



Craigieburn Falcons is the first club to field a full women's hockey team of Indian origin and is still the only club with a full women's team in Australia. Paramjot Singh

"Our club committee consists of 7 members, and 3 out of those is women. Our president, vice-president and secretary are all women doing a tremendous job to engage more youth and women into hockey."



